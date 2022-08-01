×

Companies / Mining

Thungela flags up to R9bn interim profit as energy prices surge

The coal miner expects headline profit equivalent to almost a quarter of its market value as it cashes in on high prices

01 August 2022 - 09:09 Karl Gernetzky

Thungela Resources, the coal miner spun off from Anglo American, expects to deliver a first half profit equivalent to almost a quarter of its R39.6bn market value as it cashes in on surging energy prices.

Headline earnings per share for the six months to end-June are expected to rise to R66.85-R67.45 from R3.05 previously, the miner said in a trading update on Monday. This means headline earnings of as much as R9bn, from R227m in the prior year, an almost forty-fold rise...

