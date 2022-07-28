Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Thursday, July 28 2022
Toyota SA Motors officially showcases its new 80,000m² parts distribution centre following R356m expansion
Special Investigating Unit insists it has ‘responded accordingly’ to all requests for transcripts
Core profit fell 28% in the miner’s half-year and its dividend 27%, hit by extreme rainfall as well as drought
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
US treasury secretary’s briefing follows data showing the economy shrank for a second straight quarter
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted
Diversified miner Anglo American has cut its dividend by more than a quarter for its half-year to end-June, hit by production declines for most of its commodities. It did, however, still book its second-highest core profit in its history.
Group revenue fell 17% to $18.11bn (R302bn), the London- and JSE-listed miner reported on Thursday, with underlying core profit, which excludes one-off items, down 28% to $8.7bn, hit by extreme rainfall in Brazil, SA and Australia...
Anglo’s production hit by heavy weather
