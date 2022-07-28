Markets are clinging on to the hope that the worst of US rate hikes is over
Core profit fell 28% in the miner’s half-year and its dividend 27%, hit by extreme rainfall as well as drought
Diversified miner Anglo American has cut its dividend by more than a quarter for its half-year to end-June, hit by production declines for most of its commodities, but it has still booked its second-highest core profit in its history.
Group revenue fell 17% to $18.11bn (R302bn) to end-June, the London and JSE-listed miner reported on Thursday, with underlying core profit down 28% to $8.7bn, hit by extreme rainfall in Brazil, SA and Australia...
Anglo American cuts dividend more than a quarter amid rain woes
