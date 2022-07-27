×

De Beers diamond sales dip in sixth cycle as confidence wavers

Sales fell 4.1% from the previous cycle to $630m and while demand is steady, there is concern about a deteriorating global economy

27 July 2022 - 10:44 Karl Gernetzky

Diamond group De Beers says sales in its sixth cycle of 2022 dipped slightly as confidence about the consumer outlook wavered, although overall demand was still steady.

The world’s number one diamond producer by value, which is 85% owned by global resources company Anglo American, brought in $630m (R10.6bn) in its sixth cycle, down from $657m from the fifth, but up more than a fifth year on year...

