Markets are on edge as traders await US Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to deliver another big rate hike
Wednesday, July 27 2022
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
Alibaba’s stock is still down more than 60% from an October 2020 peak as regulatory fears persist
Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli
Macron meets 89-year-old President Paul Biya who has ruled Cameroon for nearly 40 years
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
The airline industry is not profiteering from our misery — we’re still not prepared to pay for the service we want
Diamond group De Beers says sales in its sixth cycle of 2022 dipped slightly as confidence about the consumer outlook wavered, although overall demand was still steady.
The world’s number one diamond producer by value, which is 85% owned by global resources company Anglo American, brought in $630m (R10.6bn) in its sixth cycle, down from $657m from the fifth, but up more than a fifth year on year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
De Beers diamond sales dip in sixth cycle as confidence wavers
Sales fell 4.1% from the previous cycle to $630m and while demand is steady, there is concern about a deteriorating global economy
Diamond group De Beers says sales in its sixth cycle of 2022 dipped slightly as confidence about the consumer outlook wavered, although overall demand was still steady.
The world’s number one diamond producer by value, which is 85% owned by global resources company Anglo American, brought in $630m (R10.6bn) in its sixth cycle, down from $657m from the fifth, but up more than a fifth year on year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.