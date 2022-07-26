Kumba slashes dividend by almost two thirds

MSCI’s broadest gauge of stocks hovers just above flat
Potential tie-up would create a European champion to rival SpaceX and Project Kuiper
Judicial leader in the Western Cape was found guilty of gross misconduct in 2021 after a complaint was lodged in 2008
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Iron producer cuts payout by 61% after heavy rains and logistical challenges weigh on output
Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Asean bloc calls junta’s action ‘highly reprehensible'
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
The findings pave the way to treat the condition in ways other than with conventional medication
SA’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron Ore has slashed its interim dividend by almost two thirds for its half-year to end-June, hit by a litany of issues including heavy rains, falling prices, and a pickup in safety stoppages.
Profit fell 50.5% to R15.15bn in the Anglo American subsidiary’s half-year to end-June, with revenue down almost a third after heavy rains disrupted production at its Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape...
