Companies / Mining

Kumba slashes dividend by almost two thirds

26 July 2022 - 08:11 Karl Gernetzky

SA’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron Ore has slashed its interim dividend by almost two thirds for its half-year to end-June, hit by a litany of issues including heavy rains, falling prices, and a pickup in safety stoppages.

Profit fell 50.5% to R15.15bn in the Anglo American subsidiary’s half-year to end-June, with revenue down almost a third after heavy rains disrupted production at its Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape...

