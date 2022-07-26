×

Companies / Mining

Kumba slashes dividend as prices slip and rail problems persist

Iron producer cuts payout by 61% after heavy rains and logistical challenges weigh on output

26 July 2022 - 08:11 Karl Gernetzky and Denene Erasmus
SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, has slashed its interim dividend by almost two-thirds for its half-year to end-June, hit by a litany of issues including heavy rains, poor rail performance, falling prices, and a pickup in safety stoppages.

CEO Mpumi Zikalala told investors on Tuesday that eliminating logistics bottlenecks “continues to be a key focus area” for the company. Seasonal factors, she said, diminished in the second quarter with Transnet Freight Rail performance on the iron-ore line improving by 8%, but rail performance for the period was still 11% below contracted capacity...

