Kumba slashes dividend as prices slip and rail problems persist

Conditions remain choppy ahead of US tech company earnings and the Fed policy decision
CEO Reed Hastings has acknowledged the challenge created by a cluttered market
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
Sales grow 11.9%, sending the supermarket group’s shares up almost 6%
Michael Avery talks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Dr Miriam Altman and Clyde Mallinson
President Kais Saied hails constitutional referendum as foundation of new republic, despite 27.5% turnout
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Sun power helped the team to drive 93 laps at an average of 48 km/h with a maximum speed of 101 km/h.
SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, has slashed its interim dividend by almost two-thirds for its half-year to end-June, hit by a litany of issues including heavy rains, poor rail performance, falling prices, and a pickup in safety stoppages.
CEO Mpumi Zikalala told investors on Tuesday that eliminating logistics bottlenecks “continues to be a key focus area” for the company. Seasonal factors, she said, diminished in the second quarter with Transnet Freight Rail performance on the iron-ore line improving by 8%, but rail performance for the period was still 11% below contracted capacity...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Kumba slashes dividend as prices slip and rail problems persist
Iron producer cuts payout by 61% after heavy rains and logistical challenges weigh on output
SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, has slashed its interim dividend by almost two-thirds for its half-year to end-June, hit by a litany of issues including heavy rains, poor rail performance, falling prices, and a pickup in safety stoppages.
CEO Mpumi Zikalala told investors on Tuesday that eliminating logistics bottlenecks “continues to be a key focus area” for the company. Seasonal factors, she said, diminished in the second quarter with Transnet Freight Rail performance on the iron-ore line improving by 8%, but rail performance for the period was still 11% below contracted capacity...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.