Precious metals group Anglo American Platinum says headline profit almost halved in its half year to end-June, hit by lower sales as well as falling prices, though the latter were still at their second-highest on record.
Headline earnings fell 42% to R26.7bn to end-June, with production dipping 4% to 1.987-million ounces and the group’s Mogalakwena mine hit by several issues, including heavy rainfall and supply-chain disruptions that delayed the delivery of drilling equipment...
Anglo Platinum’s profits almost halve, but it remains confident
Headline earnings per share fell 42% in the miner’s half year to end-June, though it notes that this reflects more normalised levels of sales
