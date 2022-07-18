×

Companies / Mining

Chinese mining company CMOC suspends copper and cobalt exports in DRC

DRC has accused CMOC of understating the mine’s reserves of copper and cobalt

18 July 2022 - 00:03 Aaron Ross and Helen Reid
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

China Molybdenum Company’s (CMOC) Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine has suspended all exports, logistics companies were told in a notice at the weekend, complying with demands by a court-appointed administrator.

A CMOC spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment but had said on Friday that the mine, which accounted for more than 10% of worldwide cobalt output in 2021, had not issued any instructions to stop exports.

CMOC has been locked in dispute with the administrator appointed in February to run the mine for six months in response to a lawsuit by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) state miner Gecamines, a minority stakeholder in Tenke Fungurume.

The administrator, Sage Ngoie Mbayo, this month demanded that CMOC suspend marketing and export of its production because CMOC and Gecamines had not reached agreement this year on how to sell the mine’s output.

CMOC, meanwhile, has denied the administrator access to the mine site.

In the notice to companies that transport the mine’s output, late on Saturday a CMOC unit announced immediate suspension of access to the mine for all copper and cobalt trucks until July 24, adding that companies would be informed if exports could resume on July 25.

Three industry sources confirmed the suspension, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The administrator’s appointment stemmed from allegations by Gecamines that CMOC understated the mine’s reserves to reduce royalties it pays to Gecamines. CMOC denies the allegations.

DRC’s government announced last August that it had formed a commission to reassess reserve levels, a rare instance of Congolese authorities challenging the Chinese companies that dominate its mining sector.

DRC is the world’s top producer of cobalt, which is used in electric batteries, and is Africa’s leading copper miner.

Reuters 

DRC tells China’s CMOC to stop exports from TFM cobalt mine

CMOC has previously said that Tenke Fungurume Mining remains under its management
World
1 week ago

Barrick Gold eyes more copper assets in Zambia and DRC

CEO Mark Bristow says Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is 'a breath of fresh air'
News
2 months ago

DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi orders audit of mining registry

Congolese leader says he wants to end  corruption and squandering of mining assets in the lucrative sector
World
7 months ago
