×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Tharisa builds cash pile as it escapes worst of load-shedding

BL Premium
12 July 2022 - 08:17 Karl Gernetzky

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa says its investments in emergency power generation helped ensure the effects of load-shedding were negligible in its third quarter to end-June, when it grew its net cash 85% to $48m (R821m).

The miner, valued at R6.35bn on the JSE, said in an update on Tuesday that PGM output dipped 4.5% to 42,100oz to end-June relative to the previous three months, while average prices slipped 4.6% to $2,677/oz. However, chrome fared better, driven partly by robust alloy production in China, with production up 3.9% to 389,700oz and average prices up 39.5% to $247/tonne...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.