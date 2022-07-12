×

Companies / Mining

South32 sells noncore royalties for as much as $200m

The royalties refer to agreements where a portion of a miner’s revenue is received after a loan

12 July 2022 - 11:34 Karl Gernetzky

Diversified miner South32 says it is set to unlock as much as $200m (R3.4bn) in value through the sale of royalties — something that will also see it pick up a stake in London and Toronto-listed streaming and royalty firm Anglo Pacific.

Royalties refer to agreements where miners agree to give a portion of their revenue in exchange for a loan, with South32 announcing the sale of four base metals royalties, largely in copper and nickel in Australia, Chile and the US...

