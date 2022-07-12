Anglo American delivers first copper from Peru mine

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Anglo American, the global resources titan that has a rich SA heritage dating back to 1917, on Tuesday announced a milestone in its huge copper project in Peru with the delivery of its first production from Quellaveco.
Anglo started construction at the project in 2018, spending about $5.5bn (R94bn), and expects to produce an average 300,000 tonnes of copper a year over the first decade of operation...
