×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Anglo American delivers first copper from Peru mine

BL Premium
12 July 2022 - 21:38 Karl Gernetzky

Anglo American, the global resources titan that has a rich SA heritage dating back to 1917, on Tuesday announced a milestone in its huge copper project in Peru with the delivery of its first production from Quellaveco.

Anglo started construction at the project in 2018, spending about $5.5bn (R94bn), and expects to produce an average 300,000 tonnes of copper a year over the first decade of operation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.