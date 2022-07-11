While bullion prices remain below $1,753/oz it seems a move down to $1,720 is on the cards, analyst says
Miner Gold Fields, whose proposed $6.7bn (R103bn) acquisition of Canadian miner Yamana Gold has been poorly received by some investors, says it plans to beef up its dividend policy and will seek a listing in Canada post acquisition.
The miner said on Monday it was looking to increase its dividend payout policy to between 30% and 45% of normalised profit, from 20% to 35% previously, something that would enhance the value of the transaction for shareholders and may win over some critics...
Gold Fields boosts dividend policy, seeking post-Yamana listing in Toronto
