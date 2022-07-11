×

Companies / Mining

Gold Fields boosts dividend policy, seeking post-Yamana listing in Toronto

The group is eyeing a payout policy of as much as 45% of normalised profit, from 35% previously

11 July 2022 - 08:42 Karl Gernetzky

Miner Gold Fields, whose proposed $6.7bn (R103bn) acquisition of Canadian miner Yamana Gold has been poorly received by some investors, says it plans to beef up its dividend policy and will seek a listing in Canada post acquisition.

The miner said on Monday it was looking to increase its dividend payout policy to between 30% and 45% of normalised profit, from 20% to 35% previously, something that would enhance the value of the transaction for shareholders and may win over some critics...

