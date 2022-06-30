Sibanye-Stillwater eyes control of Finnish lithium firm
The miner, which wants to increase its presence in battery metals, may spend as much as €446m for most of Keliber
30 June 2022 - 11:08
Sibanye-Stillwater says it is in talks to take a controlling stake in Finnish lithium firm Keliber, and may ultimately spend as much as €446m (R7.75bn) as it eyes 80% of a firm that is gearing up to be the first fully integrated lithium producer in Europe.
Sibanye has been on a drive to diversify away from precious metals into battery metals, and picked up a 30.29% stake in Keliber in February...
