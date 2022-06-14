Companies / Mining Flooding hits Sibanye-Stillwater’s PGM operations in the US Flooding in the US state of Montana has affected the area surrounding the miner’s operations B L Premium

Flooding in the US state of Montana has affected the region surrounding the operations of Sibanye-Stillwater, with a warm spell rapidly melting snow, which has been compounded by recent heavy rainfall, the miner warned on Tuesday.

“A full assessment of the regional impact of the floods and the impact on the operations will be undertaken once the floodwaters have subsided, likely within the next few days, and this will be communicated to the market in due course,” the company said, adding that no-one has been injured...