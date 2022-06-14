Companies / Mining Exxaro gets solar power project go-ahead in record time B L Premium

Eskom’s largest supplier of coal, Exxaro, has been given the go-ahead from the national energy regulator to build an 80MW solar power plant, with the application taking just 47 days.

Exxaro said the approval by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) was done in “record time”, an indication of the government’s support for the private generation of power...