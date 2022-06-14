Companies / Mining Chrometco’s ‘financially distressed’ Black Chrome Mine goes into business rescue The mine’s board believes the move is the best option to facilitate a rehabilitation of the mine and to ensure its long-term survival B L Premium

Metals and mining group Chrometco says the board of its subsidiary, Black Chrome Mine (BCM), has placed the entity into voluntary business rescue in a bid to rehabilitate it.

Chrometco said in a Sens announcement on Tuesday the decision was necessary after it was hit by stoppages during the hard Covid-19 lockdowns...