Companies / Mining Investor tells Gold Fields the Yamana deal is too expensive Redwheel letter says the proposed purchase is ‘not guaranteed to deliver production growth and profitability’ B L Premium

Redwheel, a UK investment firm and shareholder in miner Gold Fields, has written an open letter urging the SA company not to buy Toronto-listed Yamana Gold, saying the deal is too expensive and the firm should rather focus on returning cash to shareholders.

Gold Fields, whose gold production is set to fall from 2027, made the offer on May 27 saying the tie-up would allow it to own mines in more “mining-friendly, rules-based jurisdictions” and create “long-term growth opportunities”...