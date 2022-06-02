Companies / Mining Mantengu looks set to end decade-long battle for an operating asset The group listed in 2012 and failed to get three projects off the ground, but long-suffering shareholders may see some value creation B L Premium

JSE-listed cash shell Mantengu Mining, formerly Mine Restoration Investments, looks set to end a decade-long battle to acquire an operating asset, making use of a new funding model it says offers huge potential for empowering SA’s rural communities.

Mantengu shareholders are set to vote at the end of June on a R550m reverse takeover deal that would see the group acquire a chrome beneficiation asset, but in exchange for current shareholders being diluted down to an 11.5% holding...