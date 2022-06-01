Companies / Mining Gold Fields extends loss after brutal sell-off The company’s shares lost almost a fifth of their value on Tuesday after it announced its plan to buy Yamana Gold in Canada B L Premium

Shares of miner Gold Fields extended losses on Wednesday morning, having fallen almost a fifth on Tuesday, after it said it had agreed to buy Canadian rival Yamana Gold in a $6.7bn (R103bn) all-share deal.

In early trade, the shares were down 2.47% to R149.11, about a seven-month low, amid general market pressure...