Companies / Mining Sibanye appoints Southern Africa head in new leadership structure COO Richard Stewart to oversee the region, while Themba Nkosi becomes the chief sustainability officer

Sibanye-Stillwater on Tuesday appointed COO Richard Stewart as chief regional officer for Southern Africa in a revamp of the leadership structure at the world’s largest platinum group metals producer.

Themba Nkosi, chief social performance officer focusing primarily on SA, becomes the chief sustainability officer...