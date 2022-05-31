Companies / Mining Gold Fields to buy Canadian miner Yamana for $6.7bn B L Premium

Gold Fields, one of the largest gold miners in the world, has agreed to buy Canadian precious metals miner Yamana Gold in an all-share deal at the value of $6.7bn (R103.73bn) as it looks to enter the Canadian market.

The companies announced the deal on Tuesday in which Gold Fields will take full control of the Canada-based miner in a share exchange at the ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields shares for every Yamana share, implying a value of $6.7bn...