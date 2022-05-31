Gold Fields lines up healthy production pipeline with Yamana deal
31 May 2022 - 09:09
UPDATED 31 May 2022 - 23:45
Gold Fields has agreed to buy Canadian rival Yamana Gold in a $6.7bn (R103bn) all-share deal, creating a top-four global gold major and underlining the SA mining titan’s geographic diversification drive.
In a statement on Tuesday, the companies said Gold Fields will take full control of the Toronto-based miner in a share exchange at the ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields shares for every Yamana share, implying a $6.7bn value...
