Companies / Mining

Gold Fields lines up healthy production pipeline with Yamana deal

31 May 2022 - 09:09 Nico Gous and Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 31 May 2022 - 23:45

Gold Fields has agreed to buy Canadian rival Yamana Gold in a $6.7bn (R103bn) all-share deal, creating a top-four global gold major and underlining the SA mining titan’s geographic diversification drive.

In a statement on Tuesday, the companies said Gold Fields will take full control of the Toronto-based miner in a share exchange at the ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields shares for every Yamana share, implying a $6.7bn value...

