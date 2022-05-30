Companies / Mining ​Appian drags Sibanye-Stillwater to court over Brazil mines B L Premium

UK private equity outfit ​Appian Capital is dragging Sibanye-Stillwater to the high court in the UK as the disagreement over $1.2bn for two mines in Brazil continues, after the mining heavyweight pulled out of the deal.

Sibanye said on Monday it had received notice from Appian Capital to commence legal proceedings and it would oppose the application...