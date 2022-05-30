​Appian drags Sibanye-Stillwater to court over Brazil mines

UK private equity outfit Appian Capital is dragging Sibanye-Stillwater to the high court in the UK as the disagreement over $1.2bn for two mines in Brazil continues, after the mining heavyweight pulled out of the deal.
Sibanye said on Monday it had received notice from Appian Capital to commence legal proceedings and it would oppose the application...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now