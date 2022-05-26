Tharisa cuts dividend by a quarter amid gloomier global outlook
26 May 2022 - 09:18
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa has cut its interim dividend by a quarter, weighed down by higher operational costs and weaker PGM prices, and has warned of tough times ahead as global growth slows and rates rise.
Group revenue rose 6.5% to $334m (R5.26bn) in the six months to end-March, Tharisa reported on Thursday, with PGM sales volumes up 20.3% to 86,500 ounces, though average selling prices fell 8.2%...
