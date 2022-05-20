Companies / Mining Tharisa expects drop in headline earnings for first half of 2022 The chrome and PGM miner says HEPS are likely to fall, despite higher commodities prices B L Premium

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa expects a drop in headline earnings for the first half of its 2022 year, despite benefiting from higher commodities prices in part because of sanctions against Russia.

The miner said in a trading statement on Friday that it expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to drop 26.90%-31.5% to $0.15-$0.16 for the six months to end-March without elaborating on the reason...