Companies / Mining

Tharisa expects drop in headline earnings for first half of 2022

The chrome and PGM miner says HEPS are likely to fall, despite higher commodities prices

20 May 2022 - 14:39 Nico Gous

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa expects a drop in headline earnings for the first half of its 2022 year, despite benefiting from higher commodities prices in part because of sanctions against Russia.

The miner said in a trading statement on Friday that it expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to drop 26.90%-31.5% to $0.15-$0.16 for the six months to end-March without elaborating on the reason...

