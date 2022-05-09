Companies / Mining Harmony Gold share price down after four miners die in accident Six Kusasalethu mine employees were cleaning an underground mud dam and repairing a mud pipe on Saturday afternoon when the mud wall fell onto them B L Premium

Harmony Gold’s share price was down 5.75% to R58.22 on Monday afternoon after it announced that four miners died in an infrastructure maintenance-related incident at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville in Gauteng, at the weekend.

Harmony Gold spokesperson Sihle Maake told Business Day six employees were cleaning an underground mud dam and repairing a mud pipe as part of safety work on Saturday afternoon when the mud wall fell onto the workers. Two of the six employees escaped unharmed...