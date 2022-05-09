Harmony Gold share price down after four miners die in accident
Six Kusasalethu mine employees were cleaning an underground mud dam and repairing a mud pipe on Saturday afternoon when the mud wall fell onto them
09 May 2022 - 12:16
Harmony Gold’s share price was down 5.75% to R58.22 on Monday afternoon after it announced that four miners died in an infrastructure maintenance-related incident at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville in Gauteng, at the weekend.
Harmony Gold spokesperson Sihle Maake told Business Day six employees were cleaning an underground mud dam and repairing a mud pipe as part of safety work on Saturday afternoon when the mud wall fell onto the workers. Two of the six employees escaped unharmed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now