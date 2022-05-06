Anglo American unveils the worlds largest zero-emission truck prototype
Converting ultra-haul trucks into a hydrogen-battery hybrid trucks, means mines are set to reduce diesel emissions by an estimated 80%
06 May 2022 - 16:56
Anglo American on Friday unveiled the world’s biggest hydrogen-fuelled truck in a pioneering move set to catapult the global mining heavyweight towards its decarbonisation target of neutral emissions by 2050.
With the development of the Nugen load and haul-truck prototype, which uses a combination of green hydrogen, battery and fuel-cell power as a fuel source, Anglo plans to replace a fleet of 40 diesel-fuelled vehicles that each uses about a million litres of the fossil fuel per year. ..
