Anglo American unveils the worlds largest zero-emission truck prototype

Anglo American on Friday unveiled the world’s biggest hydrogen-fuelled truck in a pioneering move set to catapult the global mining heavyweight towards its decarbonisation target of neutral emissions by 2050.

With the development of the Nugen load and haul-truck prototype, which uses a combination of green hydrogen, battery and fuel-cell power as a fuel source, Anglo plans to replace a fleet of 40 diesel-fuelled vehicles that each uses about a million litres of the fossil fuel per year. ..