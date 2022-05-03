Companies / Mining Moody’s give Sibanye-Stillwater a ratings upgrade The agency has upgraded the miner to Ba2 with a positive outlook, from Ba3 previously, citing its disciplined capital allocation B L Premium

Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater has been upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service to Ba2 with a positive outlook, with the agency citing the group’s disciplined capital allocation over the past two years.

The upgrade from Ba3 still has Sibanye-Stillwater in a category considered below investment grade, meaning that its business continues to have speculative elements. Ba2 is the second-highest speculative grade rating...