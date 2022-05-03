Anglo fails to secure permit to expand copper mine in Chile
The miner is expected to appeal the decision to deny it an environmental permit to expand the mine that produces half of its global copper
03 May 2022 - 20:11
Multinational miner Anglo American has been denied an environmental permit to expand the mine that produces half of its global copper, Los Bronces in Chile. The miner is, however, expected to appeal the decision.
Anglo said the multibillion-dollar expansion was an important investment opportunity and it could approach the required minister for a full review of the project...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now