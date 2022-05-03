×

Companies / Mining

Anglo fails to secure permit to expand copper mine in Chile

The miner is expected to appeal the decision to deny it an environmental permit to expand the mine that produces half of its global copper

03 May 2022 - 20:11 Katharine Child

Multinational miner Anglo American has been denied an environmental permit to expand the mine that produces half of its global copper, Los Bronces in Chile. The miner is, however, expected to appeal the decision.

Anglo said the multibillion-dollar expansion was an important investment opportunity and it could approach the required minister for a full review of the project...

