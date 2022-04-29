Implats sticking to full-year production target, but reports two more fatalities
Load-shedding, rampant inflation and extended stoppages are weighing on the miner, which has regardless kept its full-year guidance unchanged
29 April 2022 - 08:19
Impala Platinum, which cut its guidance as much as 10% at its half-year, says it has continued to feel the effects of extended safety stoppages, load-shedding and supply-chain issues during its third quarter, but it is keeping its revised full-year target unchanged.
Refined production of the basket of six metals the group produces fell 8% to 735,000oz in the three months to end-March, Implats said in an update on Friday, with the world’s third-largest platinum group metals (PGM) miner still optimistic it can produce as much as 3.2-million ounces for the full year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now