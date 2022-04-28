MC Mining appoints Nhlanhla Nene and Godfrey Gomwe as new chair and CEO
Interim group CEO Sam Randazzo quit not long after three minority shareholders requested a general meeting to consider his, and interim chair Bernard Pryor’s, removal
28 April 2022 - 13:53
Junior coal miner MC Mining has appointed Godfrey Gomwe as new group CEO and MD following the resignation of interim group CEO and executive director Sam Randazzo.
“Godfrey brings a wealth of mining, commercial, financial and leadership expertise, and his extensive skills will be invaluable to MC Mining,” new chair and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said in a statement on Thursday ...
