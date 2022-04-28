Companies / Mining MC Mining appoints Nhlanhla Nene and Godfrey Gomwe as new chair and CEO Interim group CEO Sam Randazzo quit not long after three minority shareholders requested a general meeting to consider his, and interim chair Bernard Pryor’s, removal B L Premium

Junior coal miner MC Mining has appointed Godfrey Gomwe as new group CEO and MD following the resignation of interim group CEO and executive director Sam Randazzo.

“Godfrey brings a wealth of mining, commercial, financial and leadership expertise, and his extensive skills will be invaluable to MC Mining,” new chair and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said in a statement on Thursday ...