×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

MC Mining appoints Nhlanhla Nene and Godfrey Gomwe as new chair and CEO

Interim group CEO Sam Randazzo quit not long after three minority shareholders requested a general meeting to consider his, and interim chair Bernard Pryor’s, removal

BL Premium
28 April 2022 - 13:53 Nico Gous

Junior coal miner MC Mining has appointed Godfrey Gomwe as new group CEO and MD following the resignation of interim group CEO and executive director Sam Randazzo.

“Godfrey brings a wealth of mining, commercial, financial and leadership expertise, and his extensive skills will be invaluable to MC Mining,” new chair and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said in a statement on Thursday ...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now