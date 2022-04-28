Companies / Mining Glencore gets boost from commodity volatility as trading business shines The group expects its trading business to ‘comfortably exceed’ a $3.2bn full-year profit guidance B L Premium

Diversified miner and commodity trader Glencore says the extreme volatility in markets as a result of the war in Ukraine has boosted its marketing business, which should comfortably exceed profit guidance of up to $3.2bn (R50.8bn) for its full-year.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest traders of physical commodities, and that sets it apart from many of its peers, which rely mostly on physical production...