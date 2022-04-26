Companies / Mining S&P changes AngloGold outlook from positive to stable S&P says it believes AngloGold could not take advantage of high gold prices in 2021 because of issues at its Obuasi mine in Ghana and higher costs B L Premium

Ratings agency S&P has removed its positive outlook for AngloGold Ashanti and changed it to stable as it expects the global miner will have to ramp up production to even out its higher operating costs compared to its competitors, and increased exposure to higher risk countries.

S&P said in a research note on Monday that it believed AngloGold could not take advantage of high gold prices in 2021, because of issues at its Obuasi mine in Ghana and increased costs. Operations were suspended at the Obuasi mine in Ghana in May 2021 after an underground collapse which killed one person. The mine reopened in January and its redevelopment continues...