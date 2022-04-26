South32 flush with cash even after record dividend payout and copper mine acquisition
The group ended its third quarter with $52m in net cash, from almost $1bn previously, having paid $1.4bn for a copper mine and $404m in dividends
26 April 2022 - 16:32
Diversified miner South32 says record aluminium prices helped it end its third quarter to end-March with a net cash pile, even though it paid out its highest-ever dividend during the period, while also forking out $1.4bn (R22bn) for a stake in a copper mine in Chile.
The group, which recently paid out a record $404m in dividends for its half-year to end-December, said it ended its March quarter with $52m in net cash, from almost $1bn at its half-year. It has, however, now reported its first production of copper, having picked up a 45% stake in the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile...
