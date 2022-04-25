Sasol declares force majeure because of KZN floods
The company expects sales to be affected by how long it will take to recover and restore key infrastructure and utilities
25 April 2022 - 14:22
Chemicals and energy group Sasol is expecting lower shipments and production between April and June as the extensive damage caused by floods in KwaZulu-Natal has halted the export of certain chemical products and damaged the company’s infrastructure.
Sasol said on Monday in a production and sales update for the nine months endedMarch that it has declared a force majeure...
