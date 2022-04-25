Companies / Mining Sasol declares force majeure because of KZN floods The company expects sales to be affected by how long it will take to recover and restore key infrastructure and utilities B L Premium

Chemicals and energy group Sasol is expecting lower shipments and production between April and June as the extensive damage caused by floods in KwaZulu-Natal has halted the export of certain chemical products and damaged the company’s infrastructure.

Sasol said on Monday in a production and sales update for the nine months endedMarch that it has declared a force majeure...