Anglo shares tumble after saying Los Bronces extension approval is still not a done deal
Chile’s environmental authorities recommend the rejection of an application to extend copper mine
25 April 2022 - 19:51
Shares in Anglo American slumped the most in more than eight months on Monday after Chilean environmental authorities recommended that a permit application to extend a copper mine be rejected.
The mining heavyweight has been engaged in a process with the Environmental Assessment Service of Chile (SEA) for the extension of its Los Bronces copper mine, about 65km northwest of the capital, Santiago, since 2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now