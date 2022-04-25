Companies / Mining Anglo shares tumble after saying Los Bronces extension approval is still not a done deal Chile’s environmental authorities recommend the rejection of an application to extend copper mine B L Premium

Shares in Anglo American slumped the most in more than eight months on Monday after Chilean environmental authorities recommended that a permit application to extend a copper mine be rejected.

The mining heavyweight has been engaged in a process with the Environmental Assessment Service of Chile (SEA) for the extension of its Los Bronces copper mine, about 65km northwest of the capital, Santiago, since 2019...