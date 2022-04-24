Companies / Mining SA business must step up efforts to plug gaps left by state, says Sibanye B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s biggest precious metal miners, has warned that SA business will need to step up efforts due to the government’s slow progress with reforms, which are insufficient to lift economic growth and reduce social discontent.

Without decisive measures to root out corruption, instil ethical leadership and implement meaningful structural reforms, the SA sociopolitical context will become more challenging, Sibanye said in its 2021 annual report...