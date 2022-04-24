Companies / Mining Business will have to get the job done as reform disappoints, says Sibanye B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s biggest precious metal miners, has warned that SA business will need to step up efforts because of the government’s slow progress with reforms, which are insufficient to lift economic growth and reduce social discontent.

Without decisive measures to root out corruption, instil ethical leadership and implement meaningful structural reforms, the sociopolitical context will become more challenging, Sibanye said in its 2021 annual report...