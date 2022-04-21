Companies / Mining Anglo comes down to earth with a bump after stellar 2021 The inclement weather contributed to a 10% fall in output in the miner’s first quarter to end-March B L Premium

Anglo American suffered a stock market rout of well over R100bn across its portfolio on Thursday as the global mining giant issued an operational guidance that showed it is struggling to meet annual production targets and keep costs in check.

Anglo, whose interests include diamond arm De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore, is among the top global mining companies that have been riding high on elevated commodity prices and the global economic recovery from the pandemic...