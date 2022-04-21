Companies / Mining Anglo American’s production slips as heavy rains drench SA and Brazil The inclement weather contributed to a 10% fall in output in the miner’s first quarter to end-March B L Premium

Mining giant Anglo American says heavy rain in SA and Brazil, along with Covid-19 and other operational challenges, resulted in a 10% production fall in its first quarter to end-March.

Less rain in Botswana helped bump up diamond production in the three months by a quarter, the miner said on Thursday, but weather was a problem in SA and Brazil, with the group cutting its full-year production guidance for iron ore and platinum group metals (PGMs) by more than 4%...