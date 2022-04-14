Transnet considering changes to agreements as rail woes persist, says Thungela
The rail operator has declared force majeure and expects problems on its network to persist, but this has not yet affected Thungela’s 2022 outlook
14 April 2022 - 11:13
Coal miner Thungela says Transnet has indicated it is looking to alter long-term agreements for rail transport of coal as it battles with problems on its network, including vandalism and cable theft.
On April 8, Transnet indicated that inability to perform its services were beyond its reasonable control, and expected to persist for at least six more months, though Transnet is committed to continue to perform rail services, the miner said in a statement...
