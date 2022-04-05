×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Alphamin flags record profit as metal prices soar

05 April 2022 - 09:26 Karl Gernetzky
Under construction: Entrance to the Bisie tin mine. Picture: ALPHAMIN RESOURCES
Under construction: Entrance to the Bisie tin mine. Picture: ALPHAMIN RESOURCES

Alphamin Resources, which mines tin in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, has flagged a rise in core profit of almost a third to a record $98m (R1.43bn) for its first quarter to end-March, continuing to cash in on soaring metal prices.

Alphamin, which has a primary listing in Toronto, mines about 4% of the world’s tin, saying in an update on Tuesday ore processed fell 2% quarter on quarter to 105,565 tonnes to end-March, though prices rose 14% to $43,813 per tonne.  

The group has a secondary listing on the JSE’s AltX, where it is valued at about R18bn. Its Mpama North mine is the world’s highest-grade tin resource, with the group saying it is about four times higher than most other operating tin mines.

Tin is primarily used for soldering circuit boards, but demand in coming years is expected to be sustained due to demand in evolving technologies, including energy storage and vehicle batteries, according to a report from market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Tin prices had soared in 2021 amid a recovery in industrial demand and production constraints in the world’s largest producer, China, which had faced an energy crunch and environmental crackdowns by authorities.

Strong demand, concern over inventories, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have resulted in a surge in the prices of many industrial metals in 2022, and tin hit a record of $48,650 a tonne in early March, with prices on the London Metal Exchange since easing to about $45,500.

In morning trade on Tuesday Alphamin’s shares were up 2.91% to R14.50, having risen more than a fifth so far in 2022, and having almost doubled over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tin-town: why Alphamin is coining it

Alphamin’s Bisie mine, on the verge of a bailout two years ago, is coining it due to a huge increase in the metal’s price
Money & Investing
2 months ago

DRC earthquakes disrupt tin exports

Thousands of people are fleeing Goma after authorities warn  of a possible second volcanic eruption
World
10 months ago

Miners get relief after DRC makes exceptions to export ban

New waivers granted on concentrates as a lack of capacity frustrates country’s bid to expand local processing and refining
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths leaps on talk it will cut loose the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Will pianist’s Cristal ball pay dividends again?
Companies / Financial Services
3.
RCS acquires Mobicred in a bid to attract ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
WATCH: SMEs brace for surging costs
Companies
5.
Trade of the Month: Spar vs Massmart
Companies / Investors Monthly

Related Articles

Alphamin Resources opts for secondary listing on JSE

Companies / Mining

The perils of mining in the DRC

Features / Africa

SA’s influence felt in start of African tin mine

Companies / Mining

DIANNA GAMES: DRC jungle mine builds wealth above ground

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.