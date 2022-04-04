Companies / Mining Gemfields books record $42.3m from emerald auction Demand in the coloured gemstone market is buoyant, says miner after a maiden dividend B L Premium

Ruby and emerald miner Gemfields, which also owns Fabergé, says its recent emerald auction in India generated a record $42.3m (R619m), another win to a group that just recently declared its first-yet dividend payout to shareholders.

London and JSE-listed Gemfields, established in 2007, said the auction in the last half of March also resulted in a sales record of $9.37 per carat. ..