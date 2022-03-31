Companies / Mining Northam holds on to dividend as it eyes growth B L Premium

Northam Platinum has cited its need to consider its growth prospects as a reason to hold on to its dividend for the six months to end-December, when profits were lifted by more than two-thirds amid buoyant metal prices.

Production decreased marginally to 351,359oz in the six months to end-December, the miner said in its results on Thursday, but group revenue rose 16.8% to R13.9bn, helped by a 22.5% increase in the dollar prices of the four metals it produces...