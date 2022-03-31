Northam holds on to dividend as it eyes growth

Northam Platinum has cited its need to consider its growth prospects as a reason to hold on to its dividend for the six months to end-December, when profits were lifted by more than two-thirds amid buoyant metal prices.
Production decreased marginally to 351,359oz in the six months to end-December, the miner said in its results on Thursday, but group revenue rose 16.8% to R13.9bn, helped by a 22.5% increase in the dollar prices of the four metals it produces...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now