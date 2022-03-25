Companies / Mining Anglo sells remaining Thungela Resources stake in R1.67bn deal Anglo American first spun off Thungela in June 2021 as part of its commitment to be carbon neutral across its operations by 2040 B L Premium

Anglo American has sold its remaining 8% interest in Thungela Resources in a R1.67bn transaction that marked Anglo’s exit from SA coal business.

Thungela shares were sold at R154 per share, which represented a 12% discount to its closing price on Thursday, which stood at R175. Anglo disposed of its remaining shareholding through an accelerated book-build process...