Northam reports production dip amid mine fatalities and community unrest
24 March 2022 - 08:48
Platinum group metals (PGMs) producer Northam Platinum says community unrest, mining accidents and Covid-19-related medical absences all weighed on its production in its half-year to end-December, but it continued to cash in on elevated prices.
Refined metal from own operations decreased marginally to 351,359oz in the six months to end-December, Northam said in an update on Thursday, also flagging a climb in operating costs, including a larger labour component as well as higher prices for inputs such as diesel and chemicals...
