Thungela piles up profits but loses opportunities because of rail bottlenecks
State-owned rail operator’s troubles resulted in a huge missed opportunity for SA coal miners
22 March 2022 - 10:48
UPDATED 22 March 2022 - 23:00
The huge cost to SA’s coal miners of the challenges plaguing operations at Transnet Freight Rail is becoming clearer.
At a time when global coal prices soared to record highs, SA’s coal mining companies were forced to hold back on production as dysfunction at the state-owned rail operator created bottlenecks that let coal stockpiles grow...
