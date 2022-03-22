Companies / Mining Thungela piles up profits but loses opportunities because of rail bottlenecks State-owned rail operator’s troubles resulted in a huge missed opportunity for SA coal miners B L Premium

The huge cost to SA’s coal miners of the challenges plaguing operations at Transnet Freight Rail is becoming clearer.

At a time when global coal prices soared to record highs, SA’s coal mining companies were forced to hold back on production as dysfunction at the state-owned rail operator created bottlenecks that let coal stockpiles grow...