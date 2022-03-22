Thungela declares maiden dividend of R18 a share

Thungela Resources, the SA coal miner that was hived off Anglo American in 2021, will return R2.5bn to shareholders after a declaring a maiden dividend of R18 per share.
Thungela listed on the JSE in June at the time when there was increased scepticism about the future of climate-polluting fossil fuels...
