Merafe books record profit as ferrochrome demand outstrips supply

Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, says strong demand for ferrochrome and plant efficiencies helped deliver a record profit in 2021, and it is optimistic it can continue to respond to a buoyant market.

Global ferrochrome demand outpaced supply during most of 2021, with China, the largest consumer, also seeing its production hobbled for large parts of the year by an energy crunch...