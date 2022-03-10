Companies / Mining Implats will not cut offer price to RBPlats shareholders despite dividend Royal Bafokeng Platinum declared a R5.35 final dividend for its 2021 year, but Impala Platinum will not reduce the R90 cash component of its offer B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats) says it will not be reducing the cash component of its offer to Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shareholders in the wake of their recent dividend.

Implats, the world's third-largest platinum miner, made a general offer of a R90 cash component and 0.3 Implats shares per RBPlat share, with its circular to shareholders noting that it may reduce the cash component of its offer if any dividend is paid. This is a standard practice in mergers and acquisitions, when companies often are asked to retain their cash...